He started 15 games for the Saints last season and had 58 tackles and one forced fumble. He spent his first 2 1/2 seasons with the Giants before being traded midway through his third NFL season to the Saints.
Given Carolina’s lack of experience at the cornerback position, Apple has a chance to start right away. Carolina returns 2018 second-round pick Donte Jackson from last year’s team and drafted cornerbacks Troy Pride Jr. in the fourth round and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III in the seventh last month.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.