The team also announced it has agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Rashaan Melvin from the Jaguars.
The 31-year-old Melvin is looking for a more permanent home after spending time with the Buccaneers, Dolphins, Ravens, Patriots, Colts, Raiders, Lions and Jaguars. He signed with the Jaguars last spring before opting out of the season for COVID-19 reasons.
The Panthers are looking for a starting cornerback to play opposite Donte Jackson. Melvin will join second-year players Troy Pride Jr. and Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, who are also competing for playing time.
Carolina also signed running back Darius Clark, who played at Newberry.
