STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 0-2 against the NFC East with losses to the Eagles and Cowboys. ... The Panthers had eight drops in last week’s game, including three each by WRs D.J. Moore and Robby Anderson. ... Anderson has been targeted 40 times but only has 15 receptions for 190 yards and two touchdowns after signing a $37.5 million contract extension. ... The Carolina defense had 14 sacks in the first three games. It has had two in the past three. ... Carolina had the NFL’s No. 1 pass defense before allowing Vikings QB Kirk Cousins to throw for 373 yards and three TDs. The Panthers dropped to No. 2 this week. ... The Panthers have been outscored 48-14 in the third quarter. ... This will be the 17th game out of the last 23 McCaffrey will have missed because of injuries. ... New York is 0-3 at home. ... The offensive line, which did not allow a sack in the previous two games, gave up four against the Rams, including one that led to a fumble recovery deep in New York territory. ... QB Daniel Jones, who had one interception in the first five games, threw three against the Rams. ... DL Leonard Williams doubled his sack total with 1 1/2 last week. ... Second-year S Xavier McKinney had a career-best two interceptions last week. ...LB Tae Crowder is looking for his third straight game at home with 10-plus tackles. ... CB James Bradberry has defended at least one pass in each of the first six games. The only other cornerback to do that in 2021 is Trevon Diggs of Dallas.