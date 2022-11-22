Panthers bench Mayfield; Darnold to start at QB vs Broncos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s Sam Darnold’s turn at quarterback for the struggling Carolina Panthers.
Darnold becomes the fourth different quarterback to play for the Panthers (3-8) this season — and the third different starter, joining Mayfield and the injured P.J. Walker.
Darnold went 4-7 as Carolina’s starter last season, falling apart after getting the Panthers off to a 3-0 start under former head coach Matt Rhule. He finished the year completing 59.9% of his passes with nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions for a 71.9 passer rating.
Mayfield has struggled since being acquired in a trade in July from the Cleveland Browns, going 1-5 as Carolina’s starter.
The 2018 No. 1 overall NFL draft pick has completed 57.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and six interceptions for a 74.4 QB rating. He struggled to get anything going on offense this past week against Baltimore, throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter as the Panthers fell to 0-5 on the road.
Mayfield will backup Darnold this week, according to the Panthers.
Mayfield returned to the starting lineup last week after Walker injured his ankle in Week 10.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL