CAROLINA (0-2) at ARIZONA (0-1-1)

Sunday, 4:05 ET, Fox

OPENING LINE — Carolina by 3

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Carolina 0-2, Arizona 2-0

SERIES RECORD — Panthers lead 11-5

LAST MEETING — Panthers beat Cardinals 30-20, Oct. 30, 2016.

LAST WEEK — Panthers lost to Buccaneers 20-14; Cardinals lost to Ravens 23-17

AP PRO32 RANKING — Panthers No. 24, Cardinals No. 28.

PANTHERS OFFENSE — OVERALL (19), RUSH (24), PASS (16).

PANTHERS DEFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (25), PASS (3).

CARDINALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (12), RUSH (27), PASS (7).

CARDINALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (29), PASS (27).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Two of past three meetings between Carolina and Arizona were in playoffs. Panthers won all three meetings at home. ... Panthers QB Kyle Allen, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and Cardinals WR Christian Kirk spent one season together at Texas A&M in 2015. Allen and Murray eventually transferred. ... Luke Kuechly leads Panthers’ defense with 25 tackles. Had 17 tackles in Week 2, including two tackles for loss, one that resulted in safety ... Carolina’s Greg Olsen had 110 yards receiving in Week 2. He has 7,993 career receiving yards, fifth place among tight ends. He is also top 10 in catches and receiving TDs. ... Carolina rookie K Joey Slye made four field goals in Week 2, including two from 50-plus yards. ... Murray is second QB to throw for at least 300 yards in first two career games. Other was Carolina’s Cam Newton. Newton threw for more than 400 in both of his first two games ... Kirk had 114 yards receiving vs. Ravens for first career 100-yard receiving game. ... Cardinals WR Larry Fitzgerald needs 10 catches to pass Hall of Fame TE Tony Gonzalez for second on NFL’s all-time receptions list. Fitzgerald has 1,316, Gonzalez has 1,325. Hall of Famer Jerry Rice is all-time leader with 1,549. ... Arizona has 12 rookies on active roster, which leads NFL. Five have started at least one game. Fantasy tip: RB Christian McCaffrey could be in line for big afternoon. Cardinals are 29th in league in rush defense and Panthers want to establish ground game, especially if Newton (foot) can’t play.

