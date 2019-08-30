Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke (6) congratulates running back Jordan Scarlett (20) following Scarlett’s touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game in Charlotte, N.C., Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Mike McCarn/Associated Press)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Taylor Heinicke, the Panthers’ No. 2 quarterback last season, says he’s been cut by Carolina.

Heinicke was Cam Newton’s primary backup last season and started one game before injuring his arm. He fell to fourth on the team’s depth chart this season behind Newton, Kyle Allen and third-round draft pick Will Grier.

Heinicke posted a picture of the four quarterbacks together in the preseason and wrote on Twitter, “Man.... this one hurts! I don’t know where to begin but gonna keep it short. Gonna miss all of you! Best locker room full of guys I’ve ever been with.. Hold it down this year fellas.. and as always #KeepPounding.”

Heinicke threw two TD passes in Carolina’s 25-19 preseason win over Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

