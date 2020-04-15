THEY NEED: CB, DL, LB, TE.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, WR, OT, K/P.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons, Auburn DL Derrick Brown, Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah.
OUTLOOK: Panthers are in rebuilding mode under first-year coach Matt Rhule. General manager Marty Hurney admitted this draft is about upgrading on defense after team focused energy on offense in free agency. Trading down from No. 7 spot is very real option for Carolina. Panthers have one pick in every round and two in fifth.
