The Panthers are going with untested kicker Ryan Santoso after his strong debut in last week’s preseason finale. About 24 hours after being acquired via trade with the New York Giants, Santoso made two field goals, including one from 52 yards, and three extra points to beat out the slump-stricken Joey Slye for the job. Still, there is uncertainty with Santoso given that he’s never actually kicked in a regular season game. And his 52-yarder was a little shaky, too, hitting off the right upright before bouncing through.