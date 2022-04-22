Panthers have glaring needs at QB, OT entering NFL draft

6. CAROLINA PANTHERS (5-12)
FREE AGENCY/TRADES: Lost RB Ameer Abdullah, LBs Jermaine Carter and Haason Reddick, CB Stephon Gilmore and DT DaQuan Jones. Released CB A.J. Bouye, DE Morgan Fox. Signed C Bradley Bozeman, G Austin Corbett, RB D’Onta Foreman, P Johnny Hekker, WR Rashad Higgins, DT Matt Ionnidis, LBs Corey Littleton and Damien Wilson, CB Chris Westry and S Xavier Woods. Re-signed Ss Juston Burris and Sean Chandler, K Zane Gonzalez, DE Marquis Haynes, CBs Donte Jackson and Rashaan Melvin, LS J.J. Jansen, LB Frankie Luvu and Julian Stanford, FB Giovanni Ricci, TE Ian Thomas, QB P.J. Walker and WR Brandon Zylstra. Extended: WR D.J. Moore.
THEY NEED: QB, OT, Edge rusher, LB, TE.
THEY DON’T NEED: RB, WR, CB, S.
POSSIBLE FIRST PICK: Alabama OT Evan Neal; Liberty QB Malik Willis; Pitt QB Kenny Pickett; Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux.
OUTLOOK: GM Scott Fitterer knows his team has two glaring holes to fill: quarterback and left tackle. The team also could use an edge rusher to replace Haason Reddick, who left via free agency after recording 11 sacks last year. Finding a quarterback is the first priority though given it is the most important position in sports. Left tackle is a close second. The Panthers added Corbett and Bozeman to shore up the interior line, but a blindside protector remains a need. The Panthers have not used a first-round draft pick on an offensive tackle since Jeff Otah in 2008. They don’t have picks in the second or third rounds, making it tough to fill multiple needs.
