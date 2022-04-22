Panthers have glaring needs at QB, OT entering NFL draft

LAST SEASON: The Panthers suffered through another five-win season under Matt Rhule, leaving the third-year coach squarely on the hot seat. A major problem has been Carolina’s inability to land a franchise quarterback. After moving on from Teddy Bridgewater following the 2021 season, the Panthers sent three draft picks to the New York Jets for Sam Darnold. But Darnold has disappointed in Carolina. Cam Newton was brought back midseason, but went 0-5 as the starter as past shoulder issues continued to limit his ability as a passer. Carolina went all in this offseason trying to land Deshaun Watson, but came up short. Darnold and P.J. Walker are currently the only QBs on Carolina’s roster. Baker Mayfield and Jimmy Garoppolo remain options at quarterback if the Panthers decide against taking Liberty’s Malik Willis or Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett with the No. 6 pick. Trading out of the sixth spot and adding draft picks remains an option, too.