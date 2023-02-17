Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers added the last major piece of Frank Reich’s coaching staff, hiring Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator on Friday. The team has now filled all three coordinator positions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight After deciding not to retain last year’s interim coach, Steve Wilks, who is Black, the Panthers have hired two Black coordinators in Brown and Ejiro Evero, who will coach the defense.

The 36-year-old Brown was an assistant head coach/tight ends coach for the Los Angeles Rams last year under Sean McVay. He’s spent the last three seasons in Los Angeles and was the team’s assistant head coach/running backs coach when the Rams won the Super Bowl two years ago.

The Panthers also announced on Friday they have hired Tem Lukabu as outside linebackers coach, Bert Watts as safeties coach and Devin Fitzsimmons as assistant special teams coach.

Brown interviewed for the Houston Texans’ head coaching position before the team settled on DeMeco Ryans.

He’s spent 12 years as an NFL assistant and has worked at the college level.

Brown played four seasons at Georgia (2004-07) as a running back. He is 10th on Bulldogs’ all-time rushing list.

It’s unclear if Reich or Brown will call plays for the Panthers, but Reich indicated as his introductory news conference that he enjoys that part of the job.

Carolina’s offensive staff includes senior assistant Jim Caldwell, running backs coach Duce Staley, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown and passing game coordinator Parks Frazier. Carolina also retained offensive line coach James Campen and assistant offensive line coach Robert Kugler from last season.

