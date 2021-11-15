The impact of a healthy Christian McCaffrey is beginning to be felt, as the versatile running back combined for 161 yards from scrimmage Sunday. McCaffrey’s mere presence in the backfield opens up so many things for his teammates as defenses are forced to account for him every play. The Panthers are doing a nice job of keeping running backs Chuba Hubbard and Ameer Abdullah in the mix to take some of the workload off McCaffrey and prevent another injury. McCaffrey played 59% of Carolina’s plays vs. Arizona. He appeared to be stretching out his hamstring in the fourth quarter, but Rhule said the 2019 All-Pro was not injured.