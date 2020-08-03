Miller is the son of former Giants linebacker Corey Miller.
Miller called it an emotional decision to opt out, saying “I ultimately feel it is the right and safest decision for me and my family. I am proud to be a Panther, and I am genuinely excited about the direction we are going under coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff. I wish the entire organization nothing but the best for 2020, and I can’t wait to rejoin them again in 2021.”
Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.
