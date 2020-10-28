STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Falcons have won eight of the last 10 meetings, despite a 23-16 loss to the Panthers earlier this month. ... Falcons QB Matt Ryan has eight TD passes and one interception in his last four games at Carolina for a 113.4 QB rating. ... RB Todd Gurley had 150 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown rushing last month against the Panthers. ... WR Julio Jones has 59 receptions for 912 yards and four TD catches in eight games vs. Carolina. ... WR Calvin Ridley is averaging more than 100 yards receiving and has four TDs in five career games vs. Carolina. ... The Falcons’ defense has allowed 19 touchdowns through the air this season, most in the NFL. ... Atlanta LB Foyesade Oluokun had 14 tackles in the last meeting with Carolina. ... The Panthers are looking for their first season series sweep of Atlanta since 2013. ... Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater ranks second in the NFL with a 72.2 completion percentage. ... RB Christian McCaffrey was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday and could play Thursday after missing five games with a high ankle sprain. ... RB Mike Davis had 149 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown in the last meeting with the Falcons. Davis leads the NFL with 21 broken tackles. ... WR Robby Anderson ranks second in the NFL in yards receiving (640) and tied for fifth in receptions (46). ... D.J. Moore had five catches for 93 yards and two TDs last week vs. the Saints. ... Carolina’s defense ranks 31st in the league on third downs, allowing opponents to convert 58.3% of their chances. ... The Panthers are allowing 4.9 yards per carry, tied for 27th in the NFL. ... Carolina is tied for last in the NFL in sacks (6). ... DE Brian Burns has three strip-sacks this season, including one last week vs. Drew Brees. ... LB/S Jeremy Chinn leads all rookies with 56 tackles. ... Fantasy tip: Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two TDs in Atlanta. He should put up good numbers against the league’s 31st-ranked pass defense.