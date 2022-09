CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey returned to practice on Friday after missing the last two days with a quad injury.

McCaffrey ran, cut and caught passes during the 20 minutes of practice that were open to the media inside the team’s bubble.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

The Panthers (1-2) haven’t handed out an injury designation yet for McCaffrey for Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals (1-2). Coach Matt Rhule is expected to address the media later in the day and give an update on McCaffrey’s status.