Okung also contended the NFLPA tried to silence his right to speak on the matter.

Okung said in a statement on Monday that “the ongoing gaslighting of NFL players is the modern equivalent of walking though the valley of the shadow of death; creating fear is the goal. The ‘dismissal’ of my claim changes nothing about the facts it contains and the reality of my experience.”

He also urged players to “continue to chip away at the systemic corruptions even as the NLRB declines to deliver accountability.”

The NFLPA has not responded to Okung’s appeal.

The new CBA was approved by players by a 1,019-959 margin, with more than 500 players abstaining.

The deal runs through the 2030 season and gives players an increased share of revenue. It includes a 17-game regular season (and a reduced preseason), the addition to two more playoff teams and changes to the marijuana policy and player discipline system.

“I look forward to appealing the NLRB decision and I plan on continuing my fight on behalf of the players, telling the truth and fearing no evil,” Okung said.

