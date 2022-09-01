Panthers place Darnold on IR; QB will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

He started 11 games last season for the Panthers in 2021, but lost his starting job to Baker Mayfield during the preseason. General manager Scott Fitterer said the Panthers have no plans to add a quarterback to the 53-man roster at this time and are comfortable going into the season with P.J. Walker as Mayfield’s backup.