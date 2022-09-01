Panthers place Darnold on IR; QB will miss at least 4 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have placed Sam Darnold on injured reserve, meaning the backup quarterback will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.
The Panthers did, however, add 6-foot-6, 231-pound quarterback Jacob Eason to the practice squad. Eason was selected by Indianapolis in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He has only thrown five passes during his professional career.
Carolina also announced the signing of kicker Eddy Pineiro, who will take Darnold’s spot on the 53-man roster. Pineiro takes over for Zane Gonzalez, who injured his groin against Buffalo and is out for the season.
