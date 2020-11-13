Bonnafon had seen some action at running back early in the season before suffering a high ankle sprain. He was previously on injured reserve and appeared to be ready to return to action, but aggravated the ankle this week in practice. Bonnafon had 12 carries for 69 yards and two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown this season for Carolina (3-6).
In other injury news, the Panthers officially ruled out running back Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) and left tackle Russell Okung (calf) for Sunday’s home game against Tampa Bay. Safety Jeremy Chinn is expected to play Sunday after missing one week with swelling in his knee.
