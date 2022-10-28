Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury.
Hubbard didn’t practice all week, but the injury is not viewed as long term and the team is hopeful he may return for next week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hubbard took over as the starting running back after Carolina traded Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers and he ran for 63 yards and a touchdown before injuring his ankle in the second half.
