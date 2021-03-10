Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect the Panthers to be big spenders in free agency after using the franchise tag on offensive tackle Taylor Moton on Tuesday. Moton will cost the Panthers between $13 and $14 million under the salary cap if he doesn’t sign a long-term contract before July 16.
Carolina’s key unrestricted free agent is versatile wide receiver Curtis Samuel. While he is a player Rhule would very much like to have back next season, he said he’s unsure of that given cap restraints for the 2021 season; the cap has been reduced by about $16 million.
“It’s a reduction from last year but also a reduction on how you were planning,” Rhule said. “That is what is making (teams) make really tough decisions.”
The Panthers were notified by the league they will receive two sixth-round compensatory draft picks this year.
