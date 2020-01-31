Al Holcomb returns to Carolina and will be the defensive run game coordinator, while Mike Phair will coach the defensive line, Frank Okam will be the assistant defensive line coach, Mike Siravo will be the linebackers coach, Jason Simmons will be the defensive pass game coordinator and secondary coach, Evan Cooper will coach the cornerbacks, and Cedric Whitaker and Grant Udiski will serve as coaching assistants.

Ed Foley has been hired as the team’s assistant special teams coach and Jeremy Scott will be the strength and conditioning coach.

Matthew Delgado will be an assistant to the head coach.

“When you get to the National Football League, this is the best of the best,” Rhule said. “You have to be somebody who can help players play better. We wanted a good mix on our staff of youth and experience, with coaches from all different backgrounds. And at the end of it all, they have to be great teachers. We’ve searched high and low to find that quality.”

Rhule previously announced coordinators Joe Brady (offense), Phil Snow (defense) and Chase Blackburn (special teams).