Carolina has also requested permission to speak with Bears assistant director of player personnel Champ Kelly, Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles and Chiefs director of football administration Brandt Tilis, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced those candidates.
The Panthers fired general manager Marty Hurney in December.
