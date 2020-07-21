The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Gross-Matos was the 38th overall player taken in April’s draft after the defensive end made 17 1/2 sacks the last two seasons for Penn State. He’s expected to replace Mario Addison, who left via free agency, as the team’s starting end.
Pride, a cornerback, finished his college career at Notre Dame with 121 tackles, 18 pass breakups and four interceptions in 45 games and could compete for a starting spot. He was also a sprinter for the Fighting Irish track team.
The Panthers previously signed first-round draft pick Derrick Brown, a defensive tackle from Auburn. That leaves Carolina with four unsigned draft picks, including its other second-round pick, safety Jeremy Chinn.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.