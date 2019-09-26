CAROLINA (1-2) at HOUSTON (2-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE - Texans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Carolina 1-2, Houston 2-1

SERIES RECORD - Tied 2-2

LAST MEETING - Panthers beat Texans 24-17, Sept. 20, 2015

LAST WEEK — Panthers beat Cardinals 38-20; Texans beat Chargers 27-20

AP PRO32 RANKING - Panthers No. 22, Texans No. 12

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (11), RUSH (11), PASS (13).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (4), RUSH (24), PASS (2).

TEXANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (17), RUSH (10), PASS (21).

TEXANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (22), RUSH (15), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Panthers have won last two in series. ... Carolina tied franchise record with eight sacks last week. ... Carolina QB Kyle Allen played in college at nearby Texas A&M and Houston. Allen threw for 261 yards and four TDs last week in second career start for injured Cam Newton (foot). ... RB Christian McCaffrey had 153 yards rushing and touchdown last week. He averaged 122.3 yards of offense with seven touchdowns in four games against AFC last season. His 76-yard scoring run last week was longest rushing touchdown in franchise history. ... TE Greg Olsen led team with six catches for 75 yards and two touchdowns vs. Arizona. ... WR Curtis Samuel looks for third straight road game with TD. ... DE Mario Addison tied career high with three sacks last week. Has 4 ½ sacks in last four road games. ... LB Luke Kuechly had 10 tackles at Arizona and leads NFL with 36 tackles this season. ... Rookie LB Brian Burns looks for third straight game with sack. ... Rookie Christian Miller had first two sacks of career last week. ... CB Donte Jackson had second career game with two INTs t Cardinals. ... Houston had season-high five sacks at Chargers. ... QB Deshaun Watson threw for season-best 351 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions for first career game with 300 or more yards passing, three or more TDs and no interceptions. He has 607 yards passing with five TD passes and three rushing touchdowns in last two games against NFC. ... RB Carlos Hyde had TD run last week. ... RB Duke Johnson has 2,225 yards receiving since entering league in 2015, most among running backs. ... WR DeAndre Hopkins has six straight games with at least five receptions. ... TE Darren Fells had 11th TD reception of career last week. ... TE Jordan Akins had first two touchdown receptions of career vs. Chargers. ... DE J.J. Watt had 25th career game with two sacks last week. He had sack and defended two passes in last meeting with Panthers. ... DT D.J. Reader had 1 ½ sacks last week. ... OLB Whitney Mercilus had sack and forced fumble vs. Chargers. Mercilus has sack in three straight games and has forced three fumbles and has interception this season. ... CB Johnathan Joseph led team with nine tackles and two passes defended last week. ... Fantasy tip: Houston WR Kenny Stills could be good pickup after leading team with season-high 89 yards receiving last week.

