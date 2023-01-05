Panthers try to end Saints' 3-game win streak in finale

STATS AND STUFF: The Panthers are 1-6 away from home. ... Interim head coach Steve Wilks is 5-6 since taking over for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. ... Since being named the starter in Week 12, QB Sam Darnold’s 105.4 passer rating ranks third in the NFL behind Jared Goff (110.7) and Brock Purdy (106.4).. ... The Panthers’ offense is 31st in third-down efficiency, converting at a rate of 29.8%. ... WR D.J. Moore needs 122 yards receiving for his fourth straight 1,000-yard season. Moore has four TD catches in his last five games. ... LB Frankie Luvu had a game and career-high 13 tackles with a sack vs. Tampa Bay, bringing him to a career-best 105 tackles and seven sacks this season. He joins Mark Fields (2002) as the only Carolina player with at least 100 tackles and at least seven sacks in a season. ... DE Brian Burns has 12 1/2 sacks and needs three more to break the team’s single-season record shared by Kevin Greene and Greg Hardy. ... DE Yetur Gross-Matos has blocked two field goals. ... The Saints are trying to win their fourth straight and avoid their first 10-loss season since 2005 (3-13), when the regular season was one game shorter. ... QB Andy Dalton needs 301 yards passing for his ninth-career 3,000-yard season. … RB Alvin Kamara has 1,278 scrimmage yards (791 rushing, 487 receiving) in 2022. He is the only player with at least 1,200 scrimmage yards in each of the past six seasons. Kamara has 429 career catches, third most by a running back in his first six seasons in NFL history. … WR Chris Olave ranks second among rookies in catches (67) and yards receiving (982). … Juwan Johnson ranks third among tight ends this season with a career-high seven TD catches. ... DE Cameron Jordan had three sacks and a forced fumble last week, his sixth career game with at least three sacks. Jordan took over the Saints’ all-time lead in sacks with 115 1/2, surpassing the mark of Hall-of-Fame outside linebacker Rickey Jackson (115). Jordan is the sixth player since 1982 with at least seven sacks in 11 straight seasons. ... LB Demario Davis has 101 tackles in 2022, his eighth career 100-tackle season. ... DE Carl Granderson had 1 1/2 sacks in Week 17, giving him sacks in two straight games. ... LB Kaden Ellis has a sack in two of his past three games. ... CB Marshon Lattimore had his second career interception for a touchdown last week.