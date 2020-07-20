IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: Coach Matt Rhule, QB Teddy Bridgewater, WRs Robby Anderson, Seth Roberts and Pharoh Cooper, LT Russell Okung, G John Miller, DE Stephen Weatherly, DTs Derrick Brown and Zach Kerr, LB Tahir Whitehead, CB Eli Apple, DB Juston Burris.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: QB Cam Newton, QB Kyle Allen, TE Greg Olsen, G Trai Turner, DE Mario Addison, DTs Gerald McCoy, Dontari Poe and Vernon Butler, LBs Luke Kuechly and Bruce Irvin, CBs James Bradberry and Russ Cockrell, S Eric Reid.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Developing cohesion and chemistry will be difficult task given turnover on coaching staff and roster. Rhule arrived in Charlotte when COVID-19 was hitting its stride, has been working from home and hasn’t met “97%” of his players in person. Bridgewater’s familiarity with offense is plus given he previously worked under new coordinator Joe Brady in New Orleans.
CAMP NEEDS: Panthers will look to replace nine starters on defense, including Kuechly, longtime anchor and perennial Pro Bowl selection. Much has to be hashed out on defense, including transitioning back to 4-3 scheme.
EXPECTATIONS: RB Christian McCaffrey is electrifying, but Carolina lacks experience around him. Panthers are in rebuild mode and expectations remain low for 2020. Owner David Tepper knows it might take a while to build consistent winner. Team’s success under Bridgewater this season could determine if Panthers draft quarterback early next year.
