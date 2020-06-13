In 2002, Tillman put on hold his NFL career as a safety with the Arizona Cardinals to serve in the U.S. military. Family and friends established the Pat Tillman Foundation following his death in April 2004 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. Tillman Scholars was begun in 2008.
The foundation unites and empowers military veterans and spouses as the next generation of public and private sector leaders committed to service beyond self. The fellowship program offers academic scholarships and professional development opportunities.
To date, the foundation has invested more than $20 million in scholar support and given awards to nearly 700 Tillman Scholars at more than 100 academic institutions nationwide.
“Our newest Tillman Scholars join a community committed to leadership through action,” said Dan Futrell, CEO of the foundation. “In these turbulent times, values-based leadership is needed more than ever. These 60 men and women exhibited that leadership throughout their military service and show incredible potential.”
