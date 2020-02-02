Then, with Kansas City’s first Super Bowl appearance in a half century descending into agony, Mahomes proved he is more than the sport’s greatest entertainer. At this time, he is its greatest player, period, and now he has the championship, the signature comeback and all the requisite toughness and resilience to boot.

In a rousing rally, Mahomes turned his most perplexing performance into his grittiest in a 31-20 Kansas City victory in Super Bowl LIV. He rallied the Chiefs from a double-digit fourth-quarter deficit, delivered the Lombardi Trophy to a long-suffering football town and provided a capstone accomplishment to the career of Andy Reid, his long-suffering coach.

Reid entered this game with 221 career regular season and postseason victories, the most in league history for any coach without a Super Bowl of NFL championship. After 21 NFL seasons as a head coach, we now know why it took so long for Reid to win the big one: He had to wait for Mahomes.

Mahomes might have been worth all the heartbreaking losses. Before 62,417 at Hard Rock Stadium, Mahomes needed until midway through the fourth quarter to find himself, but he finally did so, throwing two late touchdown passes to lead the Chiefs to the most memorable of their three come-from-behind victories this postseason.

By the end, his numbers looked quite nice: He completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns. But before he took over the game, before he threw touchdown passes to Travis Kelce and Damien Williams, before he found that Mahomes magic, he threw multiple interceptions for the first time since November 2018. He looked lost. He looked bad.

And it only enabled him to show how great he truly is.

The 49ers sacked Mahomes just once in the first half, but their pass rush still set an early tone. Out of respect for San Francisco’s ferocious defensive front, Reid focused on calling plays in which Mahomes threw the ball quickly. He also employed runs designed to keep the defense honest, a great contrast to Reid’s reputation as a pass-obsessed play caller.

The Chiefs had some successes. In his first 10 carries, Williams rushed for 47 yards. But they couldn’t push the ball downfield for big plays regularly. At halftime, Mahomes was averaging just 5.8 yards per pass attempt, well below his 8.6 career average. He completed one pass longer than 11 yards.

Reid was aggressive when he could be, converting twice on fourth and one. But the Chiefs weren’t too ambitious in thinking they could turn to slow-developing plays in which Mahomes would need to stay in the pocket for a long time. The quarterback didn’t do too much scrambling and extending plays, either. As a result, the Chiefs’ offense went into the break gaining only 4.7 yards per play.

Still, after the 49ers took an early 3-0 lead, Kansas City controlled a large chunk of the first half. Mahomes scored a one-yard touchdown with 31 seconds left in the first quarter to give Kansas City a 7-3 lead. Then the Chiefs capitalized on a Jimmy Garoppolo interception and added a field goal in the second quarter to go ahead 10-3.

On both sides, the opening half was mostly a display of defensive speed and versatility. The offenses were left to be more resilient than potent. And after throwing that interception to cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who played the first four seasons of his career in Washington, Garoppolo showed the ability to bounce back on the 49ers’ next drive.

Garoppolo had quietly played some of his best football after making mistakes throughout this season, but it’s a different task to settle down and respond on this stage. He did so impressively, driving San Francisco 80 yards on seven plays. He completed all three of his passes and threw for 42 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown to fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who refused to go down and finished the play with a leap into the end zone. That tied the score at 10 with 5:05 remaining in the second quarter. It remained that way entering halftime.

Then the game turned in a third quarter that was borderline disastrous for Kansas City and its 24-year-old former MVP quarterback. After a Robbie Gould field goal gave San Francisco a 13-10 lead, Mahomes — who had mishandled a snap earlier on the drive and seemed out of sorts — threw a terrible pass that 49ers middle linebacker Fred Warner intercepted.

San Francisco capitalized on the turnover, with Raheem Mostert scoring a one-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to give his team a 20-10 lead.

Throughout these playoffs, throughout the past two seasons, a 10-point deficit has been nothing for the Kansas City offense to overcome. But all of a sudden, Mahomes was under siege, impatient and feeling the need to rescue his team. He couldn’t get the ball easily to his favorite receivers, Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins. He also couldn’t find Kelce, his all-pro tight end. The 49ers were pressuring him, hitting him, frustrating him. This was the most human Mahomes has looked during his rise to stardom.

In the fourth quarter, he threw another interception, releasing a pass behind Hill and ultimately into the hands of safety Tarvarius Moore. On that play, Mahomes had a clean pocket and an open receiver. And he just missed. He uncharacteristically missed.