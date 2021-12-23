Safety Jordan Poyer scoffed at the narrative regarding Buffalo’s struggles against the run during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. Asked about it Wednesday, Poyer said the Bills use the lack of respect as motivation, given how the defense ranks first in the NFL in yards allowed and tied for third with 27 takeaways, while failing to note it is currently ranks 16th against the run, down from third following a 45-17 win over the Jets on Nov. 14.