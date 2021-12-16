STATS AND STUFF: New England enters the weekend with seven straight wins while holding the AFC’s top seed. ... A win would give the Patriots their 27th 10-win season since the 1970 merger, breaking a tie with Pittsburgh and Dallas for No. 1 in the league. ... Belichick is 16-6 against Indy with New England and 18-8 overall. ... Jones has led New England to a 6-0 road mark this season and needs one more road win to break a tie with Dak Prescott (2016) and Ben Roethlisberger (2004) for the NFL’s rookie record. ... Jones also needs one more game with a completion percentage of 70% to tie Prescott’s rookie record (eight). ... K Nick Folk leads the NFL with 33 field goals, which matches his career best. .. New England has scored in the first half of an NFL record 99 consecutive games and the Pats’ defense allows a league-low 15.4 points per game. ... Indy has won four of its last five and has moved into the No. 6 slot in the AFC playoff chase. Seven teams will make the postseason field. ... Wentz is 241 yards passing short of reaching 20,000 in his career. ... Taylor needs two touchdowns to tie Moore’s single-season franchise record for total scores (20) — a mark that was set in 1964. ... Taylor also needs two scores to tie Clinton Portis for the second-most TDs (31) before a player turns 23 years old. ... With eight receptions, WR T.Y. Hilton will tie Hall of Famer Raymond Berry for the third most in Colts history (631). ... Two-time All-Pro LB Darius Leonard is three tackles away from becoming the fifth Indy player with four straight 100-tackle seasons. ... Indy’s 29 takeaways and 119 points off turnovers are both No. 1 in the NFL. ... Only Arizona and Tampa Bay have more 30-point games this season than Indianapolis (seven). The Cardinals and Buccaneers each have eight.