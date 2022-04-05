Patriots complete trade with Dolphins for DeVante Parker

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots looked within their division to find some help at receiver, completing a trade with the Dolphins on Tuesday to acquire veteran DeVante Parker.
But he has struggled with injuries throughout his seven seasons, appearing in only 24 games over the past two seasons.
The Patriots are hoping Parker can add to a group of Patriots receivers that already includes Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers and Nelson Agholor.
Both Bourne (55 catches, 800 yards, 5 TDs) and Meyers (83 catches, 866 yards, 2 TDs) are coming off good seasons, but finding dependable playmakers for quarterback Mac Jones is a priority as he prepares for his second season.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL