NEW ENGLAND (1-0) at MIAMI (0-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Patriots by 14

RECORD VS. SPREAD — New England 1-0, Miami 0-1

SERIES RECORD —Dolphins lead 55-52

LAST MEETING —Dolphins beat Patriots 34-33, Dec. 9, 2018

LAST WEEK — Patriots beat Steelers 33-3; Dolphins lost to Ravens 59-10

AP PRO32 RANKING — Patriots No. 1, Dolphins No. 32

PATRIOTS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (18), PASS (6).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE — OVERALL (9), RUSH (3), PASS (20).

DOLPHINS OFFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (25).

DOLPHINS DEFENSE — OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (29T).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Patriots have lost five of past six games in Miami, including last year in Week 14, when Dolphins won with pass and double lateral on final play. Dolphins haven’t won game since. ... Since Bill Belichick became Patriots coach in 2000, New England is 24-14 (.632) against Miami. ... New Dolphins coach Brian Flores worked for Patriots for 15 seasons in variety of roles, and was defensive play caller for last year’s Super Bowl champions. ... Dolphins offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are former Patriots assistants. ... Tom Brady has 90-plus passer rating in four of past five meetings with Miami. Brady passed for 341 yards, three TDs and had no INTs for 124.9 passer rating last week. He’s looking for third straight game with three or more passing TDs and 120-plus passer rating. ... With victory, Brady will tie George Blanda for second-most regular-season wins in NFL history with 209. Adam Vinatieri is first with 215 wins. ... Since 2000, Patriots are 88-30 (.746) against AFC East opponents. ... Since entering league in 2010, new Patriots WR Antonio Brown leads all players in catches (837) and yards receiving (11,207). ... Patriots had no turnovers last week against Pittsburgh. Since 2001, Pats are 93-13 when they don’t turn over ball and 86-2 with positive turnover margin. ... Dolphins are 0-1 for first time since 2016 and are coming off most lopsided regular-season loss in franchise history. They allowed franchise record 643 yards and tied team record by allowing six touchdown passes. ... Miami trailed 42-10 at halftime to set record for most points allowed in first half of season’s first game in 100-season history of NFL. ... Miami’s three RBs combined for 12 yards on 10 carries. ... New Dolphins QB Ryan Fitzpatrick has had at least 250 yards passing and passer rating over 95 in past four games against Patriots. ... Fantasy tip: If they build big lead, Patriots might keep ball on ground in second half, which could mean busy day for any New England RB.

