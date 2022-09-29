Patriots face QB uncertainty as they head to Green Bay

STATS AND STUFF: Hoyer has 10,631 passing yards and 55 career TDs (53 passing, two rushing) in 75 games (39 starts). Hoyer has made starts for seven NFL teams during his 14-year career, but has lost his past 11 and amassed a record of just 16-23. The 2020 loss to Kansas City was his lone start with the Patriots, when he stepped in for Cam Newton who was out with COVID-19. But Hoyer was benched during the game in favor of Jarrett Stidham. ... Patriots K Nick Folk extended his streak to 57 straight field goals made under 50 yards with a 35-yard kick vs. Baltimore last week to set an NFL record. He had been tied with Ryan Succop (2014-17 with Tennessee) at 56 straight. Folk’s last miss from inside the 50-yard line was a 45-yard attempt on Sept. 13, 2020, against Miami. ... Patriots WR DeVante Parker led the team with five receptions for 156 yards in Week 3, his second career game with 150 or more receiving yards. He had five catches in his only career game at Green Bay in 2018. ... Patriots DE Deatrich Wise had career highs in sacks (three) and tackles for loss (four) last week. ... Green Bay is allowing opponents to convert just 22.6% of third down situations, giving the Packers the NFL’s top third down defense. ... The Packers haven’t allowed a single first down on 45.2% of their series. Only the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles have better stats in that category. ... OLB Rashan Gary is the first Packer since Cullen Jenkins in 2010 to have at least one sack in each of the first three games of a season. ... Packers P Pat O’Donnell is the reigning NFC special teams player of the week. O’Donnell has landed nine of his 13 punts this season inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. ... The Packers are 6-0 at home against AFC opponents during Matt LaFleur’s coaching tenure. The Packers are 17-1 in Rodgers’ past 18 home starts against AFC teams. ... Packers OLB Rashan Gary and Patriots LB Matt Judon have both had a sack in each of the first three weeks. ... The Patriots and Packers have the NFL’s top regular-season winning rates since 2008. New England is 164-64 and Green Bay is 147-79-2 in regular-season games during that stretch.