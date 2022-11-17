Patriots going for 14th straight win against surging Jets

STATS AND STUFF: The Jets and Patriots are both coming off bye weeks. ... New York enters the game in second place in the AFC East behind Miami (7-3), but would move into first with a victory over New England. ... According to Sportradar, a win would put the Jets in first place in the division for the first time this late in the season — 10 or more games —since 2010, when New York and New England were tied at 9-2 through Week 12 of that season. The previous time the Jets were in first place in the AFC East at any point was through Week 1 of the 2018 season in a three-way tie with the Dolphins and Patriots at 1-0. ... New York is 4-0 on the road, joining Philadelphia (4-0) as the only teams without a loss away from home this season. ... Wilson is 5-1 as the Jets starter after missing the first three games with a knee injury, his only loss coming to New England. ... All five of Wilson’s INTs have come in two games: against New England (three) and at Pittsburgh (two) in his season debut in Week 4. ... Rookie WR Garrett Wilson has quickly become a go-to guy in the Jets’ offense. He leads the team with 42 catches, with 18 of them coming in the past three games. ... DL Quinnen Williams leads the Jets with seven sacks, tying a career high. He ranks fourth in the NFL with 17 quarterback hits. ... CB Sauce Gardner leads the NFL with 13 passes defensed and is the only rookie since 2000 to have at least one in his first seven games. He and D.J. Reed are the only cornerback duo in the league with both players getting at least 40 tackles, a tackle for loss, an interception and seven passes defensed. ... Belichick has a 100-38 (.725) regular-season record against the AFC East as coach of the Patriots. ... New England’s 72 overall victories over the Jets are the second most over any single opponent, trailing only the 77 all-time wins over Buffalo. ... Jones has 3 TDs, an INT and 94 passer rating in three career starts against the Jets. He has 18 TDs (17 pass, 1 rushing) with 11 INTs in 12 career home starts. ... S Devin McCourty enters this week tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among all active players with 33. McCourty, Smith, Marcus Peters and Patrick Peterson are the only active players with at least 30 interceptions. ... K Nick Folk needs five field goals to become the fifth New England player with 100. Folk has kicked five in a game twice in 2022 — vs. Detroit Oct. 9 and at the Jets Oct. 30. He has 19 field goals on the season. ... Marcus Jones is first in the NFL with a 24.3-yard kickoff return average and is third in the NFL with 340 kickoff return yards. He also ranks third in the NFL with a 13.4-yard punt return average. ... WR DeVante Parker is second in the NFL with a 21.4-yard average per reception.