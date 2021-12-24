STATS AND STUFF: New England clinches the AFC East with a win plus a Miami loss or tie at New Orleans. There are also multiple combinations in which a Patriots win and losses by the Raiders, Colts, Chargers, Bengals or Ravens would clinch a playoff berth for New England. … If the Bills win, they’d be back in first place in the division, hold tiebreakers over the Patriots and Dolphins and be in the driver’s seat to win their second straight title. … With three TDs passing last weekend, Josh Allen increased his season total to 31 in becoming Buffalo’s first player with 30 or more TDs passing in consecutive seasons. ... Allen has committed a turnover in seven consecutive games over which he has nine interceptions and two lost fumbles versus 15 TDs (including one rushing). ... Allen’s career record is 19-17 with a turnover. ... With 82 catches, WR Stefon Diggs joins Eric Moulds (2004-05) in becoming Buffalo’s second player to top 80 in consecutive years. And with 1,007 yards receiving, Diggs joins Stevie Johnson (2010-12) as Buffalo’s second player to top 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons. ... Third-year RB Devin Singletary had a career-best 22 carries and a season-high 86 yards rushing and a TD last weekend. ... The Bills are 7-1 with a TD rushing this season. ... DE Efe Obada had a career-best two sacks last weekend. ... Buffalo limited the Panthers to converting 1 of 5 fourth-down opportunities. ... After allowing 100 yards rushing to opponents twice in its first nine games, Buffalo has allowed 100-plus in four of five. … A win would give the Patriots their 27th 10-win season since the 1970 merger. ... The Patriots are allowing a league-low 16.2 points per game. ... Through 14 games, Jones has completed 69% of his passes. The best completion percentage for a season by a rookie quarterback is Dak Prescott at 67.7% in 2016. Jones also needs one more game with a completion percentage of 70% to tie Prescott’s rookie record (nine). ... RB Harris leads the Patriots with a career-high nine rushing TDs. ... TE Hunter Henry holds the NFL lead among tight ends with career-high nine TD receptions. ... LB Matt Judon leads the team with 12 1/2 sacks, tied with Chandler Jones (12 1/2 in 2015) and Mike Vrabel (12 1/2 in 2007) for the most in a season by a Patriots player under Belichick. ... CB J.C. Jackson is second in the NFL with seven interceptions behind Dallas’ Trevon Diggs (10). ... K Nick Folk leads the NFL with a career-high 34 field goals.