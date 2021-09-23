STATS AND STUFF: Patriots coach Bill Belichick is 5-1 against the Saints. New Orleans’ Sean Payton is 1-2 against New England. … The Saints and Patriots are two of the highest-scoring teams since 2010 and the only teams to reach 5,000 points scored over that time. … Saints DE Payton Turner, the club’s first-round draft pick, had five tackles, one sack, three stops for a loss and one quarterback hit in his NFL debut. ... New Orleans offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael was a high school football and baseball player at Medway, Massashusetts and also played baseball for Boston College, where he was a four-year letterman and team captain in 1994. ... New Orleans WR Chris Hogan played for New England from 2016-18. ... WR/RS Deonte Harris played at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts. … Special Teams coordinator Darren Rizzi played at the University of Rhode Island from 1989-91. ... Saints CB Desmond Trufant and Patriots CB Justin Bethel were teammates in the same Atlanta secondary in 2019. ... In 2020, the Saints finished the regular season tied for third in the NFL in takeaway/giveaway margin at plus-9 and through the first two games of 2021 are tied for fourth at plus-2. ... Payton’s 153 career wins (regular season and postseason combined) since 2006 rank fourth among active head coaches. ... Since entering the NFL in 2015, Winston is second in yards passing per completion (12.6). ... Since entering the NFL in 2017, Kamara ranks second in total scrimmage yards (6,285) behind Ezekiel Elliott (6,483). ... Kamara’s 21 total TDs scored in 2020 led the NFL and set a Saints season record. He has one TD through two games this season. ... Winston had his 11th-career TD rushing in Week 2. While with Tampa Bay, he passed for 334 yards and a TD in winning his only career game vs. New England on Oct. 5, 2017. ... Saints TE Juwan Johnson is one of three TEs, along with Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski and Kansas City’s Travis Kelce, with at least two TDs receiving this season. ... CB Bradley Roby had a sack last week in his Saints debut. He has five pass breakups, two interceptions and a forced fumble in six career games vs. NE. … Patriots QB Mac Jones leads all rookies with a 96.7 passer rating and 73.9 completion percentage. He also ranks second with 467 passing yards. … RB James White leads all active RBs in receiving yards (3,278) and receiving TDs (25). He also ranks second in catches (381). … Damien Harris had his first rushing TD of the season last week. He’s rushed for 100 or more yards in two of his past three home games. … TE Jonnu Smith had 63 receiving yards and a TD in his only career game against New Orleans in 2019 when he was with the Titans. … LB Josh Uche had a career-high two sacks last week.