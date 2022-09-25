The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Patriots K Folk makes 57th straight FG from inside 50 yards

By
September 25, 2022 at 2:09 p.m. EDT

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots kicker Nick Folk made a 35-yard field goal in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens that was his 57th in a row from inside 50 yards — an NFL record.

Have a sports betting question? Submit it here to have it answered by The Post’s Neil Greenberg.

Folk hasn’t missed from inside 50 since the 2020 season opener against Miami.

The kick cut the Baltimore lead to 7-3 and broke the record that Ryan Succop set with Tennessee from 2014-17.

Folk made one of two field-goal attempts in the first two games, missing from 52 yards against Pittsburgh last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Loading...