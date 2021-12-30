STATS AND STUFF: The Jaguars have lost 16 consecutive road games, the longest skid in the league. … They have scored nine touchdowns in their last nine games, with three of those coming in the fourth quarter while trailing by double digits. … Drops have been a huge concern all season; the Jags lead the league with 33. … Lawrence leads all rookies with 319 completions and ranks second with 3,225 yards passing. He needs 47 more yards passing for the most in franchise history for a rookie. … Laquon Treadwell looks for his sixth consecutive game with at least 50 yards receiving. … CB Tyson Campbell ranks third among rookies with nine pass breakups and ranks second among rookie DBs with 61 tackles. ... New England’s Bill Belichick can post his 20th 10-win season as a head coach, which would tie Don Shula for the most in NFL history. … The Patriots are 24-6 against rookie quarterbacks under Belichick. It includes a 25-6 win in Week 2 over the New York Jets in which 2021 No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson threw four interceptions. Texans rookie Davis Mills threw for 312 yards and three TDs, but came up short in a 25-22 loss in Week 5. … Jones leads all rookie quarterbacks with 3,313 passing yards and 18 touchdowns. He needs two passing TDs to become the 15th rookie QB to reach 3,000 yards passing and 20 touchdowns. … Jones has completed over 70% of his passes in eight games. He can tie Dak Prescott’s rookie record of nine set in 2016. … TE Hunter Henry is tied with Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and Buffalo’s Dawson Knox for first in the NFL among tight ends with nine touchdown receptions. With a 10th he’d join Rob Gronkowski as the only other Patriots tight end to reach double-digit touchdown catches in a season. … WR Kendrick Bourne has 47 catches and needs three receptions to establish a single-season career high. … Matt Slater needs one special teams tackle to reach double-digits for the 10th time in his career.