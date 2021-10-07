STATS AND STUFF: Jones is coming off his best game, completing 31 of 40 passes (78%) for 275 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay. He leads all rookies in completions (112), completion percentage (70) and yards passing (1,012). … RB Brandon Bolden tied a career-high with six catches for 51 yards last week. … WR Jakobi Meyers leads the team with 27 catches for 246 yards. … WR Kendrick Bourne is looking for his third straight game with five or more catches and at least 50 yards receiving. … WR Nelson Agholor had 55 yards receiving last week. He had five catches for 116 yards and a TD in his only career game against Houston in 2018. … TE Hunter Henry had a receiving TD in his only career game against the Texans in 2016. … CB J.C. Jackson has a pass breakup in three of New England’s four games. … DB Jonathan Jones tied a career high with nine tackles last week. … S Kyle Dugger had a season-high seven tackles and a tackle for a loss against Tampa Bay. ... Houston RB Mark Ingram has had at least 75 yards of offense in two of his three career games against New England. ... RB Phillip Lindsay had 101 yards rushing in his only game against the Patriots in 2016. ... Cunningham has had at least seven tackles in his last four games against the Patriots. ... DE Whitney Mercilus has had a sack in three of the last four games and has had a tackle for a loss in four games in a row. ... CB Desmond King led the team with nine tackles last week. ... CB Lonnie Johnson had his first career interception at Buffalo.