STATS AND STUFF: The Browns left the Beckham drama in their dust last week with a dominant performance at Cincinnati. It came on the heels of Beckham’s distractions, which resulted in the wide receiver’s release. ... Mayfield finished 14 of 21 for 218 yards and two TD passes last week, with a season-high 132.6 rating. He’s been playing with a torn labrum and fracture in his left shoulder. ... The Browns rank first in the league in rushing yardage (1,442), average per attempt (5.3 yards) and touchdowns (16). ... If Chubb is out, D’Ernest Johnson will start. He ran for a career-best 146 yards and a TD in his first start against Denver on Oct. 21. ... Cleveland’s defense forced three turnovers last week after coming in with just five in the first eight games. CB Denzel Ward’s 99-yard TD interception return opened the scoring and set the tone for the Browns’ blowout. ... The Browns made $104 million worth of investments into their offensive line this week, signing three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million extension and giving right guard Wyatt Teller a four-year, $56.2 million deal. ... Browns DE Myles Garrett leads the league with 12 sacks. He’s just 1 1/2 from matching his career high and just two from the team single-season record (Reggie Camp, 14 in 1984). ... Sunday marks the 1,000th game in Patriots franchise history. They will become the first original AFL team to reach that milestone. ... The Patriots have returned interceptions for touchdowns in each of their last two games. The only time the Patriots had a pick-6 in three straight games was 1998. The last NFL team with a pick-6 in three consecutive games was the Chicago Bears in 2012. ... QB Mac Jones has completed at least 70% of his passes in five of his first nine games, the only rookie quarterback to do so. The rookie record is nine such games by Dallas’ Dak Prescott. ... Jones leads all rookie QBs in passing yards (2,135), completions (204), completion percentage (68) and TD passes (10). ... Harris has scored a rushing TD in five straight games. The team record is seven by Curtis Martin in 1996. ... WR Jakobi Meyers is one of four receivers in the AFC with four or more catches in eight games this season. He’s caught five or more passes in six consecutive home games. ... K Nick Folk leads the NFL with 21 field goals. ... The Patriots have scored in the first half in 95 consecutive games (regular season and playoffs), an NFL record.