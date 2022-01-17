“What we’ve experienced here, to have the runs that we’ve had, the expectations for this football team, no one else in the league has done that. That’s not reality,” he said. “I think perspective is important. So, you look at what happened last year and the regression we had to get back to this point. I think certainly we should be proud of that. But the other edge of that sword tells us that the expectations and the demands are high here and the standard is never going to change.”