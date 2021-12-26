The Patriots’ defense also was unable to contain Bills quarterback Josh Allen like it did previously, allowing him to pass for three touchdowns while avoiding an interception for the first time in three games. Allen was without key receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, both sidelined on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but had receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who beat second-year cornerback Myles Bryant for several long gains to finish with career highs in catches (11) and yards (125) and a touchdown.