The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”
The video says “change always begins with listening.” The recipients will be invited to speak with the team’s executive staff and senior management across the Kraft Group’s businesses. ___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.