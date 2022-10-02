Patriots QB Brian Hoyer leaves with head injury, Zappe in

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer left New England’s game with the Green Bay Packers because of a head injury.
Hoyer departed after getting sacked by Rashan Gary on a third-down play in the Patriots’ second series of the game. He had engineered a 10-play, 56-yard drive on the game’s opening series to set up a Nick Folk 37-yard field goal that gave New England a 3-0 lead.
The team said Hoyer was being evaluated for a head injury and announced he was out for the rest of the game after the Patriots went three-and-out on Zappe’s first drive.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL