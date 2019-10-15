The signings of Watson and Tomlinson come after tight end Matt LaCosse injured his knee during the Patriots’ win over the Giants on Thursday.
Watson was a surprise cut last week. He became eligible to make his season debut just days earlier after serving a four-game suspension for a positive banned substance test following the 2018 season.
