For Nugent it ends a rough, four-game stretch for the 37-year-old veteran who was signed after longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski went on injured reserve on Oct. 3.
Nugent was just 5 of 8 on field-goal attempts and also missed an extra point. Two of his missed field goals came in New England’s win over Cleveland on Sunday. He had a 29-yard attempt blocked and missed another from 34 yards.
Tomlinson, who signed on Oct. 15, started two games and caught one pass for 1 yard.
___
AP Sports Writer Kyle Hightower in Boston contributed.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.