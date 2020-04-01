The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month.
Kessler was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2016 draft. He has played in 17 regular-season games with 12 starts during his four-year career that also included a stop in Jacksonville in 2018. He has completed 224 of 349 passes for 2,215 yards, eight touchdowns and five interceptions.
