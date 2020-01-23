Williams reportedly posted a $37,500 bond and was released Jan. 18 from the Cumberland County Jail with a hearing set for Feb. 21.
A Patriots spokesman said the team is aware of the reports of Williams’ arrest, but offered no further comment.
The Nashville native played at Vanderbilt before being drafted. He played nine games for the Patriots.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.