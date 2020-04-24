The Patriots traded the 23rd overall pick to the Chargers in the first round in exchange for the 37th and 71st picks.
A versatile defender and special teams player during his five-year career at the North Carolina school (enrollment 2,700), the 6-foot-1, 217-pound Dugger had 10 career interceptions and returned six punts for touchdowns.
The 24-year-old will compete for a spot on a Patriots secondary that has an opening after New England traded safety Duron Harmon to the Lions.
Dugger comes from a family of athletes. His mother, Kimberly Dugger, played basketball for Fort Valley State University in the 1980s and was inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. His older brother, Patrick, played at Lagrange (Ga.) College from 2012 to 2014.
