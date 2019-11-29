Gostkowski, the kicker since 2006, was placed on the injured reserve on Oct. 2. He converted 7-of-8 field-goal attempts and 11-of-15 conversions in four games.

Nugent signed on Oct. 3 and was released on Oct. 29 after missing three of eight field-goal attempts and one point-after in four games. Folk appeared in three games, connecting on 7-of-9 field-goal attempts and all three PATs.

Originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent out of UCLA in 2011, Forbath spent his rookie season on IR. He has since kicked for Washington (2012-15), New Orleans (2015), Minnesota (2016-17) and Jacksonville.

He has made 120-of-140 field goals (86% percent) and 173-of-182 PATs (94%) in 77 regular-season games.

