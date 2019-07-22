NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (14-5)

OPEN CAMP: July 25, Foxborough, Massachusetts.

LAST YEAR: Won their sixth NFL title since 2001 season, beating Rams 13-3 in lowest-scoring Super Bowl. Started season 1-2, with receiver Julian Edelman serving four-game PED suspension. Receiver Josh Gordon abruptly left team. But won next six, and eight of next nine games to claim 10th straight AFC East title. Beat Chargers and Chiefs in playoffs.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: DL Michael Bennett, WR Demaryius Thomas, WR N’Keal Harry, TE Ben Watson, LB Jamie Collins.

IMPORTANT LOSSES: TE Rob Gronkowski, DL Trey Flowers, WR Chris Hogan, OL Trent Brown, defensive coordinator Brian Flores.

CAMP NEEDS: Keep Tom Brady healthy in year he will turn 42, which means lots of time on sideline in preseason. Find him some receivers, including tight end to replace Gronkowski.

EXPECTATIONS: If Patriots don’t win 12 games, AFC East and seventh Super Bowl, it will be disappointment.

